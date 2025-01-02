Firefighters rush to scene of New Year's Day arson attack on Doncaster flats and car
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters were rushed to the scene of two New Year's Day arson attacks in Doncaster.
Yesterday, Wednesday January 1, Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate car fire at 12.10am on Green Lane, Brodsworth. The crew left the scene at 1am.
Three fire crews from Edlington and Doncaster stations attended a premise on Arden Gate, Balby at 1.40am. There was a fire in the foyer of flats which is believed to have been started deliberately. Luckily there were no reports of any casualties. Crews left the scene at 3.10am.