Firefighters rush to scene of New Year's Day arson attack on Doncaster flats and car

Firefighters were rushed to the scene of two New Year's Day arson attacks in Doncaster.

Three fire crews from Edlington and Doncaster stations attended a premise on Arden Gate, Balby at 1.40am. There was a fire in the foyer of flats which is believed to have been started deliberately. Luckily there were no reports of any casualties. Crews left the scene at 3.10am.