South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said its crew from Doncaster were deployed to Rose Hill Crematorium on Cantley Lane, Cantley, at 9.20pm.

Upon arrival firefighters found some trees, tree cuttings and bushes on fire and it took them about one hour to put out the flames.

The incident was dealt with by 10.24pm and the fire service said the blaze is thought to have been started ‘deliberately’.

