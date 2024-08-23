Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters were called out to deal with two deliberate fires in Doncaster overnight, Thursday August 22 to Friday August 23.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving a telegraph pole and rubbish at 9pm on Trafford Way, Hyde Park. The crew came away at 9.25pm.

A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 11.25pm on Regent Street, Balby. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 11.45pm.