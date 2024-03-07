Firefighters deal wth arson attacks in Doncaster overnight
Firefighters dealt with three arson attacks in Doncaster overnight.
Askern firefighters were called out to a bench on fire at Askern Lake, Station Road, Askern. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew came away at 10.05pm.
A car was deliberately set on fire at 11.40pm on Auburn Road, Edlington, Doncaster. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 12.30am.
An arson investigation has been launched after a former Danum School in Leger Way went up in flames again at 6.29pm.