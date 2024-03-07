Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Askern firefighters were called out to a bench on fire at Askern Lake, Station Road, Askern. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew came away at 10.05pm.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 11.40pm on Auburn Road, Edlington, Doncaster. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 12.30am.