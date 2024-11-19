Firefighters deal with two more arson attacks on vehicles in Doncaster overnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters had to deal with two more arson attacks on vehicles in Doncaster overnight.

Last night at 9.55pm a car was deliberately set on fire on Colliery Road in Denaby Main.

Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 11.15pm.

Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 12.15am on Ridge Road in Highfields. The crew were there for nearly two hours, coming away at 2.10am.