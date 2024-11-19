Firefighters deal with two more arson attacks on vehicles in Doncaster overnight
Firefighters had to deal with two more arson attacks on vehicles in Doncaster overnight.
Last night at 9.55pm a car was deliberately set on fire on Colliery Road in Denaby Main.
Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 11.15pm.
Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 12.15am on Ridge Road in Highfields. The crew were there for nearly two hours, coming away at 2.10am.