Firefighters deal with three arson attacks involving woodland, rubbish and grassland in Doncaster

Firefighters were called out to deal with three arson attacks involving woodland, rubbish and grassland overnight in Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Firstly a fire crew from Rossington attend a deliberate fire in woodlands at 7.35pm on Great Yorkshire Way, Rossington. The crew came away at 8.05pm.

Shortly afterwards Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving grassland at 8.15pm on Roberts Road, Edlington. The crew left at 9.05pm.

Then firefighters from Thorne station were called to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.15pm on Church Street, Stainforth, returning to base at 9.45pm.