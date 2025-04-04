Firefighters deal with three arson attacks involving woodland, rubbish and grassland in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 4th Apr 2025, 12:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters were called out to deal with three arson attacks involving woodland, rubbish and grassland overnight in Doncaster.

Firstly a fire crew from Rossington attend a deliberate fire in woodlands at 7.35pm on Great Yorkshire Way, Rossington. The crew came away at 8.05pm.

Shortly afterwards Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving grassland at 8.15pm on Roberts Road, Edlington. The crew left at 9.05pm.

Then firefighters from Thorne station were called to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.15pm on Church Street, Stainforth, returning to base at 9.45pm.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice