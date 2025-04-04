Firefighters deal with three arson attacks involving woodland, rubbish and grassland in Doncaster
Firefighters were called out to deal with three arson attacks involving woodland, rubbish and grassland overnight in Doncaster.
Firstly a fire crew from Rossington attend a deliberate fire in woodlands at 7.35pm on Great Yorkshire Way, Rossington. The crew came away at 8.05pm.
Shortly afterwards Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving grassland at 8.15pm on Roberts Road, Edlington. The crew left at 9.05pm.
Then firefighters from Thorne station were called to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.15pm on Church Street, Stainforth, returning to base at 9.45pm.