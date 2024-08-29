Firefighters deal with kitchen fire and arson attacks on cars in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters were called out to deal with a kitchen fire and a number of arson attacks on cars in Doncaster over the last two nights.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 7.30pm last night (Wednesday, August 28) on Bilham Lane, Bilham. Firefighters from Adwick stations attended the incident. They left at 8.25pm.

Three fire crews from Edlington and Doncaster stations were called out to an accidental kitchen fire at a premise on Cedar Road, Balby, at 9:30pm. The crews came away at 10.20pm.

Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 10.20pm on Crossfield Lane, Skellow. The crew left the scene at 10.40pm.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 6.20am this morning (Thursday) on Arthur Road, Bentley. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 7.30am.

On Tuesday night a car was deliberately set on fire at 11.30pm on Holme Wood Lane, Armthorpe. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 12.30pm.