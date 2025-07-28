Firefighters deal with hay baler blaze and arson attacks on vehicles
On Saturday, July 26, Askern firefighters attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 5.20pm on Campsall Road in Askern. The crew came away at 6.50pm.
The same evening, firefighters from Edlington station were called to a deliberate car fire at 10.40pm on Common Lane, Warmsworth. The crew left the scene at midnight.
On Sunday, July 27, Cudworth firefighters dealt with a vehicle fire at 11.55am on Edderthorpe Lane in Scawsby. The cause of the fire is not known. The crew came away at 12.55pm.
Also yesterday, a hay baler machine was accidentally on fire at 4.05pm on Sheep Walk Lane in Scawsby. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 5pm.