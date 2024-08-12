Firefighters deal with four arson attacks over the weekend in Doncaster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dearne firefighters were called out to a deliberate grass fire at 8.55pm last night (Sunday) on Windhill Crescent, Mexborough. The crew left the scene at 9.40pm.
Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate fire involving grass stubble at 9.40pm on Stubbs Lane, Norton. The crew came away at 10.15pm.
A car was deliberately set on fire at 1.30am on Ardeen Road, Intake. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident and left at 2.35am.
A motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 3.15am yesterday morning on Queens Drive, Bentley. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 3.45am.