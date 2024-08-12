Firefighters deal with four arson attacks over the weekend in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters had to deal with four arson attacks over the weekend in Doncaster.

Dearne firefighters were called out to a deliberate grass fire at 8.55pm last night (Sunday) on Windhill Crescent, Mexborough. The crew left the scene at 9.40pm.

Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate fire involving grass stubble at 9.40pm on Stubbs Lane, Norton. The crew came away at 10.15pm.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 1.30am on Ardeen Road, Intake. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident and left at 2.35am.

A motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 3.15am yesterday morning on Queens Drive, Bentley. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 3.45am.