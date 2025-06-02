Firefighters deal with a car targeted by arsonists

Firefighters were called out to three incidents over the weekend, all of which were fires which has been started deliberately.

On Friday, May 30, a car was deliberately set on fire at 11.55pm on Cardigan Road, Intake. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 12.45am.

On Saturday, a vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 10.55pm on Wild Geese Way, Mexborough. Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident and returned to base at 12.05am.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.20pm on cycle track off York Road in Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 9pm.