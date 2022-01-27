Firefighters called to two deliberate blazes in Doncaster
Doncaster firecrews were called out to two deliberate fires in the area last night (Wednesday January 26).
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 9:44 am
Arsonists started a deliberate blaze involving wood and rubbish at 11pm on Smith Street, Balby, Doncaster. A fire crew from Edlington Station extinguished it and made it safe before leaving the scene at 11:25pm.
Firefighters from Thorne station were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 7:55pm on New Park Estate, Stainforth, Doncaster. After tackling the blaze the crew came away at 8:15pm.