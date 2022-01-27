Firefighters called to two deliberate blazes in Doncaster

Doncaster firecrews were called out to two deliberate fires in the area last night (Wednesday January 26).

By Kev Rogers
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 9:44 am
Arsonists started a deliberate blaze involving wood and rubbish at 11pm on Smith Street, Balby, Doncaster. A fire crew from Edlington Station extinguished it and made it safe before leaving the scene at 11:25pm.

Firefighters from Thorne station were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 7:55pm on New Park Estate, Stainforth, Doncaster. After tackling the blaze the crew came away at 8:15pm.