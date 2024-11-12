Firefighters called to two arson attacks on vehicles overnight in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters were called out to deal with two arson attacks on vehicles overnight in Doncaster.

The first was at 9.55pm and saw Thorne firefighters attend a deliberate vehicle fire on Chestnut Avenue, Stainforth. The crew left the scene at 10.35pm.

Later that evening, a van was deliberately set on fire at 11.40pm on Balby Road, Balby, Doncaster. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 12.30am.