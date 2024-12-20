Firefighters called to two arson attacks in Doncaster
Firefighters were called out to deal with two arson attacks in Doncaster this week.
Last night, Thursday, December 19, Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a wheelie bin at 8.35pm on Waggons Way, Stainforth. The crew left the scene at 8.50pm.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate rubbish fire on Rakes Lane, Edlington. They were on the scene at 12.10am and came away at 12.50am.