Firefighters called to two arson attacks in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 20th Dec 2024, 10:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Firefighters were called out to deal with two arson attacks in Doncaster this week.

Last night, Thursday, December 19, Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a wheelie bin at 8.35pm on Waggons Way, Stainforth. The crew left the scene at 8.50pm.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, firefighters from Edlington station attended a deliberate rubbish fire on Rakes Lane, Edlington. They were on the scene at 12.10am and came away at 12.50am.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice