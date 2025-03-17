Firefighters called to three separate arson attacks on cars this weekend

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 17th Mar 2025, 12:21 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 12:46 BST
Doncaster firefighters were called out to deal with a numer of different incidents over the weekend.

On Saturday, one fire engine attended a car fire on Radburn Road in New Rossington after a call was received at 6.45am.

One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and the incident had been dealt with by 7.23am.

Four fire engines attended a house fire on St Vincent Avenue, Wheatley, after a call was received at 9.52am.

Two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire.

During the incident a gas main ruptured so approximately 30 people were evacuated from neighbouring properties as a precaution.

The incident had been dealt with by 5.44pm. The fire is believed to have been caused deliberately.

Two fire engines attended a building on Bennetthorpe in Doncaster after a call was received at 1.52pm due to reports of smoke coming from the cellar.

The building had already been evacuated before crews arrived.

It became clear that the cellar had partially flooded due to a leak within the central heating system. Crews worked to pump the water out and the incident had been dealt with by 6.33pm.

One fire engine attended a car fire on Milton Road, Carcroft, after a call was received at 11.04pm. One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and the incident had been dealt with by 11.36pm.

