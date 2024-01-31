Firefighters called to three arsons involving a vehicle, tyres and a bin in Doncaster
Firefighters were called out to deal with three arsons involving a vehicle, tyres and a bin in Doncaster this week.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Sunday night firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 10.40pm on Sandall Beat Road, Intake.
Firefighters from Adwick station were called to a deliberate fire involving a small amount of tyres at 3.45am on Tuesday at Coppice Road, Highfields.
This morning (Wednesday) a bin was deliberately set on fire at 12.20am on East Avenue, Woodlands. Firefighters from Adwick attended and left at 12.30am.