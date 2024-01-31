News you can trust since 1925
Firefighters called to three arsons involving a vehicle, tyres and a bin in Doncaster

Firefighters were called out to deal with three arsons involving a vehicle, tyres and a bin in Doncaster this week.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 31st Jan 2024, 13:07 GMT
On Sunday night firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 10.40pm on Sandall Beat Road, Intake.

Firefighters from Adwick station were called to a deliberate fire involving a small amount of tyres at 3.45am on Tuesday at Coppice Road, Highfields.

This morning (Wednesday) a bin was deliberately set on fire at 12.20am on East Avenue, Woodlands. Firefighters from Adwick attended and left at 12.30am.