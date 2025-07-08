Firefighters called to three arson attacks in Doncaster overnight
Firefighters were called out to deal with three arson attacks in Doncaster overnight.
A motorbike was deliberately set on fire at Railport Way, New Rossington, at 8.10pm last njight, Monday July 7. The crew left the scene at 8.55pm.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire on Ings Lane, Skellow, at 3.05am. The crew left the scene at 3.35am.
A bin was deliberately set on fire at 6.10am on Booth Avenue. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 6.30am.