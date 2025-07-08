Firefighters called to three arson attacks in Doncaster overnight

Firefighters were called out to deal with three arson attacks in Doncaster overnight.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorbike was deliberately set on fire at Railport Way, New Rossington, at 8.10pm last njight, Monday July 7. The crew left the scene at 8.55pm.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire on Ings Lane, Skellow, at 3.05am. The crew left the scene at 3.35am.

A bin was deliberately set on fire at 6.10am on Booth Avenue. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 6.30am.