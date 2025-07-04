Firefighters called to three arson attacks in Doncaster
Firefighters were called out to three arson attacks in Doncaster overnight, July 3-4.
A fire crews from Doncaster station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 10.05pm on White Rose Way, Balby. The crew came away at 10.30pm.
Firefighters from Doncaster station were also called out to a deliberate fire involving rubbish at 10.10pm on Gordon Road, Edlington. The crew left the scene at 10.40pm.
A car was deliberately set on fire at 2am on New Street, Balby Carr. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended and left at 2.35am.