Dearne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving bushes at 9.15pm on Doncaster Road, Denaby Main. The crew left the scene at 10.15pm.

Firefighters from Adwick station attended a sofa and rubbish on fire at 10.45pm on Amersall Road, Scawthorpe. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew came away at 11.10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large bin was deliberately set on fire at 12.25am on Thrybergh Court, Denaby Main.

Firefighters were called out four times last night

Firefighters from Edlington, Dearne and Rotherham stations attended the incident. They left at 12.50am.

A vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 3.20am on Jossey Lane, Bentley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad