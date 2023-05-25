Firefighters called to four arson attacks in Doncaster overnight
Dearne firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving bushes at 9.15pm on Doncaster Road, Denaby Main. The crew left the scene at 10.15pm.
Firefighters from Adwick station attended a sofa and rubbish on fire at 10.45pm on Amersall Road, Scawthorpe. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew came away at 11.10pm.
A large bin was deliberately set on fire at 12.25am on Thrybergh Court, Denaby Main.
Firefighters from Edlington, Dearne and Rotherham stations attended the incident. They left at 12.50am.
A vehicle was deliberately set on fire at 3.20am on Jossey Lane, Bentley.
Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 3.40am.