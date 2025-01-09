Firefighters called to a portable cabin and two cars ablaze in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 9th Jan 2025, 10:10 GMT
Firefighters were called out to deal with a portable cabin, and two cars, ablaze in Doncaster on Tuesday.

At 3.46am, one crew attended a fire involving a portable cabin on fire on Valley Drive, Wath-upon-Dearne.

One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire. The incident had been dealt with by 4.03am.

Them at 10.30pm the same day, one crew from Adwick attended a fire involving two cars in woodland near Ridge Road, Highfields. One hose reel was used. The crew returned to the station at 11.25pm.

