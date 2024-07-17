Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters were called to a bedroom fire and an arson attack in a derelict building in Doncaster last night (Tuesday July 16).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three fire engines and a turntable ladder attended a fire in a derelict building on Central Avenue, Woodlands, after a call was received at 7.35pm.

The fire spread through the roof space to several neighbouring properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews wore breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire using hose reels and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

Firefighters called to a bedroom fire and an arson attack in a derelict building in Doncaster last night.

The incident was dealt with by 10.12pm. It is believed the fire was caused deliberately.

Three fire engines attended a house fire on the Crescent in Woodlands, after a call was received at 7.40pm.

The fire was located in a bedroom on the first floor.

One hose reel and a main jet were used to extinguish the fire. The incident had been dealt with by 9.30pm and the crews returned to their stations.