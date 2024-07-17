Firefighters called to a bedroom fire and an arson attack in a derelict building in Doncaster last night

Firefighters were called to a bedroom fire and an arson attack in a derelict building in Doncaster last night (Tuesday July 16).

Three fire engines and a turntable ladder attended a fire in a derelict building on Central Avenue, Woodlands, after a call was received at 7.35pm.

The fire spread through the roof space to several neighbouring properties.

Crews wore breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire using hose reels and a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

Firefighters called to a bedroom fire and an arson attack in a derelict building in Doncaster last night.

The incident was dealt with by 10.12pm. It is believed the fire was caused deliberately.

Three fire engines attended a house fire on the Crescent in Woodlands, after a call was received at 7.40pm.

The fire was located in a bedroom on the first floor.

One hose reel and a main jet were used to extinguish the fire. The incident had been dealt with by 9.30pm and the crews returned to their stations.

