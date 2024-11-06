Firefighters called out to six arson attacks involving a sofa, mattress and a skip on Bonfire Night.

A crew from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving a bonfire in a skate park at 7.15pm on Hazel Road, Edlington. They left the scene at 7.35pm.

Thorne firefighters attended a deliberate large fire at 9.20pm on East Lane, Stainforth. The crew came away at 9.45pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station were called out to a deliberate unattended bonfire at 9.35pm on Hall Gate. The crew left the scene at 10pm.

A skip was deliberately set on fire at 10.25pm on Abbey Road, Dunscroft. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident. They left at 10.50pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 10:35pm on Church Road, Stainforth. The crew left the scene at 10.55pm.

Doncaster firefighters attended a large fire involving wheels at 12.10am on Armthorpe Lane, Barnby Dun. The crew left the scene at 1.25am.