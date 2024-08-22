Firefighters called out to five arson attacks in Doncaster overnight
Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.15pm on The Ridge, Woodlands. The crew left the scene at 7.30pm.
Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate grass fire at 8.15pm on St Marys Road, Dunsville. The crew returned to the station at 8.45pm.
A hedge was deliberately set on fire at 8.20pm on Hall Balk Lane, Loversall. Firefighters from Stocksbridge station attended the incident. They left at 9.05pm.
Firefighters from Doncaster station were called out to a deliberate fire involving a sofa in scrubland at 8.25pm on Centurion Way, Bentley, Doncaster. The crew left at 8.55pm.
Edlington station attended a deliberate fire involving trees at 8.40pm on Woodfield Way, Balby. They returned to base at 9.20pm.