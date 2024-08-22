Firefighters called out to five arson attacks in Doncaster overnight

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 11:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters called out to five arson attacks in Doncaster overnight, Wednesday-Thursday August 21-22.

Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.15pm on The Ridge, Woodlands. The crew left the scene at 7.30pm.

Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate grass fire at 8.15pm on St Marys Road, Dunsville. The crew returned to the station at 8.45pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A hedge was deliberately set on fire at 8.20pm on Hall Balk Lane, Loversall. Firefighters from Stocksbridge station attended the incident. They left at 9.05pm.

Firefighters called out to five arson attacks in Doncaster overnight.Firefighters called out to five arson attacks in Doncaster overnight.
Firefighters called out to five arson attacks in Doncaster overnight.

Firefighters from Doncaster station were called out to a deliberate fire involving a sofa in scrubland at 8.25pm on Centurion Way, Bentley, Doncaster. The crew left at 8.55pm.

Edlington station attended a deliberate fire involving trees at 8.40pm on Woodfield Way, Balby. They returned to base at 9.20pm.