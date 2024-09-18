Firefighters called out to deal with two arson attacks in Doncaster overnight
Firefighters were called out to deal with two arson attacks in Doncaster overnight Tuesday September 17-Wednesday 18.
Dearne firefighters attended a deliberate grassland fire at 7.05pm on Adwick Road, Mexborough. The crew came away at 7.25pm.
Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 2am on Green Balk, Clifton. The crew came away at 2.30am.