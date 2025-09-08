Firefighters called out to deal with building and car fire in Doncaster

Firefighters were called out to deal with a building and a car fire in Doncaster.

Yesterday, Sunday September 7, two fire crews from Dearne and Edlington stations were called out to a derelict building on fire at 1.30pm on Main Street, Mexborough. The crews came away at 3.05pm.

In the early hours of this morning, Monday September 8, a car was deliberately set on fire at 2.20am on Langthwaite Road, Scawthorpe. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 3am.