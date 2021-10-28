Firefighters attended two overnight fires one including a playground in Doncaster
Firefighters were called out to two incidents in Doncaster overnight both believed to have been started by arsonists.
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 10:00 am
Firefighters from Doncaster station were called to a swing on fire in a playgound at 7:15pm on York Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster.
The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew left the scene at 7:35pm.
A rubbish fire was started deliberately at 2:20am on Bawtry Road, Bessacarr. Firefighters from Doncaster Station attended the incident and the crew left the scene at 2:40am.