Firefighters attended two overnight fires in Doncaster, including one arson
Firefighters were called out to two incidents in Doncaster overnight.
Monday, 6th December 2021, 11:48 am
Firefighters from Adwick and Doncaster station were called out to a blaze at 8:55pm in premises on Great North Road, Woodlands. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. Crews left the scene at 10:10pm.
Three fire crews from Doncaster and Thorne stations attended a fire at 4:05am on Beech Road, Armthorpe. A fire services spokesman said washing machine had accidentally caught fire. They left the scene at 5:45am.