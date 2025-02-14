Firearms police pull suspicious vehicle while investigating cross border crimes

This morning (Friday February 14), various units, including Roads Policing, Dogs and Firearms, were in the area in reports to a suspicious vehicle and the attempted theft of tools.

Whilst conducting those enquiries in the Isle of Axholme. and moving out towards Haxey, a Humberside Police officer sighted a vehicle which was showing as uninsured. The vehicle was stopped, and checks revealed that the vehicle was actually on cloned plates.

The driver was found to be disqualified and also tested positive for drugs by way of a road side drugs wipe. The male was arrested at scene and transported to the custody suite.

Also this morning, this HGV was sighted by a local officer from Epworth NPT coming along Westgate Road in Belton.

There is a 7.5T weight limit along this stretch of road, and an area the local policing team are doing a lot of work around.

The driver stopped nearby, and when asked why he was using this route, as there is an exemption for access, the males excuse was "just saving a bit of time that's all".

The male has been dealt with by of a traffic offence report for breaching the weight restriction and a letter will be sent to the company in question to make them aware of the drivers actions.

A spokesman said: “We ask that local residents continue to report HGV's breaching the weight restriction on this road, and where possible, seek to obtain pictures, videos or dashcam footage. We can then look to deal accordingly with the drivers and in some instances, the companies to whom they represent where further breaches occur.”

Addibng: “In regards to the earlier mentioned vehicle and the attempted theft of tools, further enquiries are on going and we are working closely with our bordering force, South Yorkshire Police to bring the offenders to justice.”