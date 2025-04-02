Firearm and drugs seized and seven arrested in Doncaster drugs clampdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An operation targeting suspected drug dealers and county lines networks in Doncaster has seen officers seize a firearm, recover a large quantity of Class A and B drugs and make seven arrests.

Officers from Doncaster's Operation Fortify team, which tackles serious and organised crime, executed a series of warrants linked to suspected drug supply in the city.

At a property in Carcroft, officers recovered a shotgun, cash and phones suspected of being linked to drug dealing, with a man and a woman in their 20s arrested at the scene.

They have been charged with possession of a shortened shotgun and have been remanded in custody ahead of their next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 29 April.

At the same time, officers raided another property in the Balby area where they found a significant quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs and phones believed to be linked to the supply of drugs.

Two women were arrested at the scene and have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

A short while later, officers stopped a vehicle in the Balby area, and upon searching it, located a quantity of suspected Class A drugs. Two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

During the operation, another man aged 22 was also arrested after suspected Class A drugs were found within his home address. He was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession of criminal property.

He made his first appearance before Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 27 March and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on 28 April.

Detective Inspector Laura Procter, from Doncaster's Operation Fortify team, said: "Tackling the illegal supply of harmful drugs is a priority for our team as we know the damage it causes to local communities.

"These illicit drug networks are often linked to organised crime groups responsible for inflicting violence and spreading misery and fear among local residents.

"We have listened to your concerns and recognise the harm this kind of criminality causes, and that is why we remains absolutely committed to cutting out these drug supply networks and making our communities safer."