Fire involving a number of vehicles in a Doncaster yard is under investigation.

A fire involving a number of vehicles in a Doncaster yard is currently under investigation.

On Sunday, August 18, firefighters from Maltby, Edlington and Doncaster stations were called out to a fire at 9.30am at Apy Hill Lane in Tickhill.

Several vehicles were involved in a yard.

A spokesman for South Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Crews left the scene at 12.15pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving a hay bale at 8.50pm on Campsall Road in Askern on Sunday.

The crew returned back to their base at 9.45pm.

Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9pm on Sandford Road in Balby. The crew left the scene and returned to the station at 9.10pm.

Firefighters from Askern station attended a deliberate fire in a field at 11pm on Campsall Road, Askern. The crew came away at 11.40pm.