Fire crews were called out to two deliberate fires overnight in Doncaster

Fire crews were called out to two deliberate fires overnight (August 22-23) in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 10:55 BST

The first saw three fire crews from Edlington and Doncaster stations attended a deliberate fire involving a detached garage at 10pm on Walpole Close in Balby.

The crews left the scene to return to their base at 11.15pm.

Firefighters from Maltby station were called out to a deliberate fire involving rubbish and leaves on the A1M, Doncaster (near J36), at 10.20pm. The crew came away at 10.40pm.