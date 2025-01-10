Fire crews called to two arson attacks involving a vehicle and rubbish in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews were called out to deal with two arson attacks involving a vehicle and rubbish in Doncaster over the last two days.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Overnight Wednesday-Thursday, one fire crew attended a vehicle fire on Howell Lane in Clayton after a call was received at 8.46pm.

One hose reel and a powder extinguisher were used to tackle the fire. The incident had been dealt with by 9.19pm.

Doncaster firefighters also attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 5.45am this morning (Friday) on Service Road. The crew left the scene at 6.15am.