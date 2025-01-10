Fire crews called to two arson attacks involving a vehicle and rubbish in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 10th Jan 2025, 09:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fire crews were called out to deal with two arson attacks involving a vehicle and rubbish in Doncaster over the last two days.

Overnight Wednesday-Thursday, one fire crew attended a vehicle fire on Howell Lane in Clayton after a call was received at 8.46pm.

One hose reel and a powder extinguisher were used to tackle the fire. The incident had been dealt with by 9.19pm.

Doncaster firefighters also attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 5.45am this morning (Friday) on Service Road. The crew left the scene at 6.15am.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice