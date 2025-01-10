Fire crews called to two arson attacks involving a vehicle and rubbish in Doncaster
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fire crews were called out to deal with two arson attacks involving a vehicle and rubbish in Doncaster over the last two days.
Overnight Wednesday-Thursday, one fire crew attended a vehicle fire on Howell Lane in Clayton after a call was received at 8.46pm.
One hose reel and a powder extinguisher were used to tackle the fire. The incident had been dealt with by 9.19pm.
Doncaster firefighters also attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 5.45am this morning (Friday) on Service Road. The crew left the scene at 6.15am.