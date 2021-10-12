'Fines galore' as 'dangerous' overweight car transporters stopped by Doncaster police
Police have said ‘fines galore’ await car transporter drivers ‘chancing their luck’ by driving overweight lorries in Doncaster.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 2:02 pm
The warning comes after officers from South Yorkshire Police Operational Support stopped vehicles on the A1(M) at Sprotbrough.
A police spokesman said: “The one carrying the other van was a whopping 50% over on rear axle and 40% on the gross.
“These aren't simple mistakes. This is chancing your luck and it's very dangerous.
“Fines and prohibitions galore.”
Anyone with information can contact SYP on 101.