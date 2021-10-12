'Fines galore' as 'dangerous' overweight car transporters stopped by Doncaster police

The warning comes after officers from South Yorkshire Police Operational Support stopped vehicles on the A1(M) at Sprotbrough.

A police spokesman said: “The one carrying the other van was a whopping 50% over on rear axle and 40% on the gross.

“These aren't simple mistakes. This is chancing your luck and it's very dangerous.

Police stopped overweight vehicles on the A1(M) near Sprotbrough.

“Fines and prohibitions galore.”