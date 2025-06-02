Fifty drivers in Doncaster found over speed limit as police carry out blitz

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 08:09 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 08:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Fifty drivers in Doncaster were found speeding as police carried out speed checks in two Doncaster villages.

On Wednesday 28 May, Doncaster East Neighbourhood Officers carried out speed checks in Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun.

The operation was organised and led by local Police Community Support Officer Sophy Keeton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Speeding in the area is always a hot topic at the Community Engagement Meetings, being raised by a number of residents.

Police carried out speed checks in Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun.Police carried out speed checks in Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun.
Police carried out speed checks in Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun.

“PCSO Keeton has worked hard in the area to undertake a number of different tactics to tackle the issue of speeding.”

On Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall 328 vehicles were checked, with 38 found to be travelling in excess of the speed limit.

On Armthorpe Lane, Barnby Dun, 132 vehicles were checked with 12 found to be speeding.

The drivers of the vehicles were either dealt with at the roadside, or will be written to at a later date.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice