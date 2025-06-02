Fifty drivers in Doncaster found over speed limit as police carry out blitz

Fifty drivers in Doncaster were found speeding as police carried out speed checks in two Doncaster villages.

On Wednesday 28 May, Doncaster East Neighbourhood Officers carried out speed checks in Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun.

The operation was organised and led by local Police Community Support Officer Sophy Keeton.

A spokesperson said: “Speeding in the area is always a hot topic at the Community Engagement Meetings, being raised by a number of residents.

“PCSO Keeton has worked hard in the area to undertake a number of different tactics to tackle the issue of speeding.”

On Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall 328 vehicles were checked, with 38 found to be travelling in excess of the speed limit.

On Armthorpe Lane, Barnby Dun, 132 vehicles were checked with 12 found to be speeding.

The drivers of the vehicles were either dealt with at the roadside, or will be written to at a later date.