Fifteen drivers caught breaking speed limit as police target Doncaster villages

Fifteen drivers were caught breaking the speed limit as police carried out speeding checks in two Doncaster villages.

South Yorkshire Police said that driving over the limit “can mean the difference between life and death” after revealing that motorists had been travelling over 20mph and 30mph in two separate crackdowns.

A spokesperson said: “Following further concerns raised from members of the Stainforth and Barnby Dun community we have undertaken further speeding operations in areas of high concern.

“We were on Meadow Field Road in Barnby Dun, which has a speed limit of 20mph - we monitored 18 vehicles to which sven were contravening the speed limit.

“These drivers were all local to the area so were well aware that this area has a 20mph speed limit.

“We also conducted a speeding operation on Station Road in Stainforth where 120 vehicles were monitored with eight drivers contravening the 30mph speed limit.

“These drivers will be notified of their speeding contravention by our central ticket office.

“When driving, a few miles per hour can mean the difference between life and death. The faster someone drives, the less time they have to stop if something unexpected happens.

“These speeding operations will continue, and we will continue to publish the results.

To volunteer and put yourself forward to be involved in South Yorkshire Police’s community speed watch programme email Doncaster [email protected].

You can report speeding incidents to South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.