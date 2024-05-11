Fifteen arrests made in Doncaster in latest Operation Duxford crime clampdown
and live on Freeview channel 276
Operation Duxford returned to the streets of Doncaster on Wednesday (8 May), with over 135 officers carrying out a series of warrants, arrest attempts and other coordinated activities to bring perpetrators of crime in the city to justice.
The South Yorkshire Police off-road bike intervention team (ORBiT) arrested two teenagers following a pursuit in Scawthorpe on a suspected stolen bike, with officers in Doncaster North NPT uncovering a £130,000 cannabis farm.
Two people were arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle parts following a pre-planned warrant at a garage with illegal dogs seized, arrests for immigration offences and a stolen trailer worth £75,000 recovered by the Roads Policing Group.
Inspector Adrian Luscombe, who helped coordinate this Operation Duxford, said: “Our officers work hard day in, day out to bring criminals to justice and a lot of the time, this work goes on behind the scenes away from the public view.
“This day of action aimed to show you our highly visible and proactive presence here in Doncaster and to reaffirm our commitment to serving communities and keeping you safe from crime."
You can report crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 to report information in confidence without leaving your details.