Female police officer who faced armed killer wins South Yorkshire Bravery Award

An officer who single handedly confronted an armed killer has won the South Yorkshire Police Federation 2025 Bravery Award.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 5 August 2023, PC Jessica Witton and colleagues were called to a domestic violence incident near Doncaster. They understood that a woman had been stabbed and that the suspect was inside the property, but no one would answer the door.

So PC Witton ran round the back of the property and vaulted over a tall fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without waiting for backup, and with no Taser or firearms support, she made her way into the back of the property alone.

Award winning PC Jessica Witton.

She recalled: “I opened the gate, and [the suspect] was on the patio, he was on top of the woman, on his hands and knees. There was blood everywhere.

“I said calmly: ‘It’s the police. Get off her’, and his words were: ‘We die together’. It was just horrible.”

PC Witton tried to push the man off the woman; as she did so, she saw that as well as stabbing the woman, who was unconscious, he had also stabbed himself through the heart with the same knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Witton immediately took control of the situation, letting the other officers through the front door, asking them to grab a first aid kit and directing them to put pressure on the woman’s wounds; the man had stabbed her multiple times in the back.

PC Witton recalled: “We were just trying to talk to her the whole time it was happening. I can remember saying, ‘Get him away from her. I don’t want him anywhere near her’, while we were trying to save her. We were telling her that the ambulance was coming, that we were trying our best.”

The officers managed to keep the woman alive until an ambulance arrived, but sadly she died on her way to hospital.

PC Witton also directed officers to treat the suspect’s knife wound; he was taken to hospital and survived. She took charge of the incident, asking her colleagues to secure the scene and safely stow the weapon, a large kitchen knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect was arrested and later jailed for life, with a minimum term of 19 years.

At the trial, Judge Richardson KC praised PC Witton for saving the perpetrator’s life, saying: “You were faced with an extraordinarily difficult task, you took charge and performed with immense professionalism and composure.”

The victim’s daughter also thanked PC Witton for being with her mother at the end of her life.

When she heard she had won a South Yorkshire Police Federation Bravery Award, PC Witton said: “It’s kind of bittersweet. I’m proud of what I did, but at the same time, I wish I’d been able to save her life. It is my job to do this, and I’d do it over and over again, without even thinking about it. It’s what I come to work for, to help people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police Federation Chair Steve Kent said: “Police officers are used to distressing scenes; this was far beyond that. But despite the extraordinarily difficult circumstances, Jess remained calm, taking immediate control and acting quickly and decisively to confront the killer, carry out first aid, ensure officer safety and preserve evidence.

“It was police work of the highest order. We are very proud of her. And she is a very worthy winner of our overall award.”

Steve added: “Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family.”

PC Witton attended the 2025 South Yorkshire Police Federation Bravery Awards on Thursday 22 May. She has been announced as the overall winner and will travel to London for the National Police Federation Bravery Awards in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lead sponsor for the Awards is The National Police Healthcare Scheme.

Also sponsoring the Awards are Serve and Protect Credit Union, Uniform Mortgages, No 1 Copperpot Credit Union, Metfriendly, Philip Williams, Niche, Police Mortgages, Irwin Mitchell, Accord Legal Services, Far and Wide Mortgages and the South Yorkshire Police Federation Group Insurance Scheme.