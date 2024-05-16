Female Doncaster school teacher, 76, jailed for historic child sex abuse

By Darren Burke
Published 16th May 2024, 10:38 BST
A former teacher who groomed a pupil and then sexually abused her in the 1970s has been jailed.

Carol Greer, 76, of Thorne Road, Doncaster was jailed for 13-and-a-half months and will spend a similar period on supervised licence on her release from prison.

Greer pleaded guilty to 15 counts of indecent assault on a female.

The offences took place between August 1971 and January 1978 and began when Greer worked at school in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Belfast Crown Court heard.