Faulty headlamp leads to arrest of banned Doncaster BMW after failed breath test

Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped the BMW 1 series on Balby Road – but the initial stop led to police uncovering a series of driving offences.

A spokesman said: “It's strange how often dealing with one offence leads to us finding another.

"This BMW 1 series was seen on Balby Road with a faulty headlight, normally something we would just have a quick word about.

"Sadly for this driver, he was already banned from driving, and then failed a roadside breath test.

"He has been arrested and will be processed in a few hours when he is back under the limit.

"The car has been seized and is off to the compound.”