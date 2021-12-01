A pedestrian died following the collision.

At approximately 11.10am on Friday, November 19 a fatal road traffic collision occurred on Forstead Lane at the junction with Almholme Lane.

The victim, who has been named locally as Darren Blakeley, died after he was in collision with a black Vauxhall Astra.

The driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the legal limit for drugs.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are now appealing for the drivers of a white sprinter type van with chevron markings on the back door, which was towing a trailer with a mini digger on the back and a white coloured transit van to please get in touch to help with enquiries.

"It is reported that at around 11.10am a black Vauxhall Astra and a pedestrian were in a collision on Fordstead Lane at the junction with Almholme Lane.

“Sadly, the pedestrian died as a result of his injuries. His family has been informed and they are being supported by specialist police officers.

"We ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

The 23-year-old driver of the Astra was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the legal limit for drugs and has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage, travelling from Barnby Dun towards Arksey shortly before 11.10am, should call 101 quoting incident number 320 of 19 November.