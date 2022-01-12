Family in fresh appeal over Doncaster road crash that killed mum of two Sarah Sands

Sarah Sands, 33, died when she was hit by a van in a smash in the early hours of the morning on the A635 Barnsley Road near to Ridgewood School in Scawsby around 3am November 13.

Posting on social media, Her sister Katy Sands said: “ I am looking for anyone who has any information or cctv footage on the tragic death of my sister.

“We are appealing for any witnesses or even if its just the smallest bit of information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum of two Sarah Sands died in a traffic accident in Scawsby in November 2021.

“Our sister was sadly taken from us way too soon. She was 33 years old and had plenty life left in her.

"We have limited evidence so we are begging anyone in the Scawsby area who may have any thing to please come forward.”