Family in fresh appeal over Doncaster road crash that killed mum of two Sarah Sands
The heartbroken sister of a mum-of-two who died in a road traffic accident in Scawsby has made a fresh appeal for information.
Sarah Sands, 33, died when she was hit by a van in a smash in the early hours of the morning on the A635 Barnsley Road near to Ridgewood School in Scawsby around 3am November 13.
Posting on social media, Her sister Katy Sands said: “ I am looking for anyone who has any information or cctv footage on the tragic death of my sister.
“We are appealing for any witnesses or even if its just the smallest bit of information.
“Our sister was sadly taken from us way too soon. She was 33 years old and had plenty life left in her.
"We have limited evidence so we are begging anyone in the Scawsby area who may have any thing to please come forward.”
Anyone with information can message Katy and call police on 101 quoting incident 133 of 13 November.