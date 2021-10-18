Family business minibus was stolen during visit to Doncaster
A night out in Doncaster for a group of family and friends from Chesire ended badly after thieves made off with their transport.
Peter Jones from Runcorn, along with a party of friends, visited the town on Saturday, travelling in his own minibus, which he also uses as his business.
The vehicle was parked outside of the Premier Inn on High Fishergate in the town centre at around 2pm.
Peter’s daughter Emily Jones explained: “He noticed it was missing at around 10pm.
"They (the thieves) never had the keys so they either hot wired in, or took it on the back of a car.
"Not only is it his transport it's his business.”
The minibus did have the company name of A&A Travel written on the back, although it is likely that attempts will have been made to remove that.
If anyone has any information about the vehicle please contact the police on 111.