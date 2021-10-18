Peter Jones from Runcorn, along with a party of friends, visited the town on Saturday, travelling in his own minibus, which he also uses as his business.

The vehicle was parked outside of the Premier Inn on High Fishergate in the town centre at around 2pm.

Peter’s daughter Emily Jones explained: “He noticed it was missing at around 10pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The minibus had the compnay name on the back

"They (the thieves) never had the keys so they either hot wired in, or took it on the back of a car.

"Not only is it his transport it's his business.”

The minibus did have the company name of A&A Travel written on the back, although it is likely that attempts will have been made to remove that.

The van was stolen some time between 2pm and 10pm on Saturday

If anyone has any information about the vehicle please contact the police on 111.