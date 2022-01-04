Family appeal for help after man reported missing from Doncaster
A Doncaster family is worried for the safety of a man reported missing from Doncaster.
James Lever, 29 has not contacted his family for more than three days.
His sister Cara Tindall said: “Has anybody seen my brother James ?
“He's been put of touch since New Year’s Eve. His phone is off and no-one has heard from him .it's not like him to go this long without contact.
“Mum is so worried that she has rung the police and reported him missing. He's in Donny somewhere.”
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.