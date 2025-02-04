Ex-Doncaster MP calls for five year jail sentences after revealing attack on van
Former Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, who is the Conservative mayoral canidate for May’s election, shared a photo of a damaged van outside the Harworth-based electrial firm he runs.
He said that “low lifes” had attacked the vehicle at Analogue Electrics in Lord Woods Road before Christmas and said: “We must crack down hard on criminals.
“Too many stories like this.
“Just before Christmas I suffered at the hands of the low lifes who carry out this sort of crime.
"It is not just the damage to the van, not just the tools they steal, not just the days lost off work trying to sort this out.
“It’s the fact someone has taken your livelihood from you.
"The fact they often never get brought to justice.
"Yet social media posts with hurty words are prosecuted. The fact is that it’s just not right.
“The sooner we start locking real criminals up for longer and making real examples of these individuals the better.
"Name and shame them. And leave them in jail for a minimum of 5 years. A minimum!”
It comes after tradespeople from around the country held a rally in Westminster to highlight the issue of vans being targeted and calls for tougher measures to stop equipment being resold.
The government has said it will continue to work with police "to explore ways to tackle tool theft, ensure justice for victims and punish criminals".