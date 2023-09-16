News you can trust since 1925
Evan has links to Doncaster - if you see him call 999

Police are asking for your help to find missing Barnsley man Evan.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th Sep 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 15:44 BST
Evan, aged 39, was last seen on 8 September, at 4.15pm.

Evan is described as white, 6ft tall, medium build, with short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt, black jacket and brown leather shoes.

Evan has links to Doncaster and may have travelled to the area.

If you see Evan please do not approach him, but call 999.

If you can help find him visit https://orlo.uk/fkarf