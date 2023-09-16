Watch more videos on Shots!

Evan, aged 39, was last seen on 8 September, at 4.15pm.

Evan is described as white, 6ft tall, medium build, with short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt, black jacket and brown leather shoes.

Evan has links to Doncaster and may have travelled to the area.

If you see Evan please do not approach him, but call 999.