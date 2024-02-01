Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police spokesman said: “We understand the new restrictions on XL Bully dogs are an adjustment and change for everyone.

“Thousands of dogs have already been registered and owners are stepping up and following the legislative changes.

“We are here to uphold the law and ensure everyone’s safety. Since 31 December 2023 it has been a legal requirement to keep your XL Bully on a lead and muzzled when in public, and from today all dogs must be registered in line with the standards set out by DEFRA.

Enforcement action will be taken as the next stage of the XL Bully ban begins.

“Since the announcement, we have been working with owners and breeders we are aware of and educating where possible around the changes.

“Where we have received reports of XL Bullys being walked off the lead and not muzzled, we have issued warning letters and advice.

“As from today it will be a criminal offence if owners do not abide by the legislation and enforcement action will be taken.

“We will act on reports of irresponsible owners and dogs will be seized where necessary. In these cases, the decision will sit with the courts to determine the outcome of your pet.”

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney explains more, she said: “We do not want to seize people’s pets but if owners do not abide, we will have no choice but to allow the courts to enforce the rules and make a decision.

“It is not just your dog’s future that this can impact, we will also hold owners responsible for their dog’s actions.

“This ban focuses on XL Bully dogs, but we continue to see incidents involving various breeds of dog. Every dog has the potential to cause fear and harm in our communities, and I urge all dog owners to ensure you are being responsible.”

What should I do if I believe someone is not following the ban?

If you believe an owner is not acting responsibly and causing a concern for safety, please report it to the police online, via live chat or by calling 101. Officers will need as much information as possible to help them identify the owner and dog.

“We have sadly seen the consequences of dangerous, powerful dogs being irresponsibly owned across South Yorkshire,” they continued.

“We are here to keep people safe. We want to ensure that children and vulnerable people living in a property or in proximity of a dangerous dog are safeguarded.”

If you have concerns about a dog in your community, please report it. Police do not immediately seize dogs, but where they believe there to be a risk, they will act.