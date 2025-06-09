Emerging trend of unroadworthy cars being bought at auction and being driven illegally
A lot of these cars are not roadworthy, have no insurance, no tax and expired MOTs.
Eagle eyed members of the public spotted this vehicle being driven and left last week in Belton and notified the police.
Checks revealed no insurance, no tax and no MOT. The tax and MOT had both expired over two years ago, and checks with the motor insurers’ bureau (MIB) showed no insurance policy had been held in between then and now either.
The vehicle was recovered under Section 165A Road Traffic Act 1988 (no insurance) as officers had exhausted all available enquiries to establish any form of policy, including temporary.
A spokesman said: “Please continue to call in about suspicious vehicles and circumstances. We will always check them out and take action where possible.”