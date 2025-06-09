Emerging trend of unroadworthy cars being bought at auction and being driven illegally

Police are seeing an emerging trend of vehicles being bought from nearby car auctions, and then parked up in various places across the Isle of Axholme and left for days, or even weeks.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot of these cars are not roadworthy, have no insurance, no tax and expired MOTs.

Eagle eyed members of the public spotted this vehicle being driven and left last week in Belton and notified the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Checks revealed no insurance, no tax and no MOT. The tax and MOT had both expired over two years ago, and checks with the motor insurers’ bureau (MIB) showed no insurance policy had been held in between then and now either.

Eagle eyed members of the public spotted this vehicle being driven and left today in Belton and notified the police.

The vehicle was recovered under Section 165A Road Traffic Act 1988 (no insurance) as officers had exhausted all available enquiries to establish any form of policy, including temporary.

A spokesman said: “Please continue to call in about suspicious vehicles and circumstances. We will always check them out and take action where possible.”