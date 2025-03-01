Emergency sevices rushed to scene of serious incident in Doncaster

Emergency sevices were rushed to the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster on Friday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and an ambulance were seen at Lakeside Boulevard in Bessacarr at around 1pm.

Yorkshire Ambulance services initially believed the call out was a hoax but later added: “I believe that a patient was later found, and South Yorkshire Police led on this incident.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said they were not aware of any incident other than a football match.