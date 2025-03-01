Emergency sevices rushed to scene of serious incident in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 1st Mar 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 14:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Emergency sevices were rushed to the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster on Friday.

Police and an ambulance were seen at Lakeside Boulevard in Bessacarr at around 1pm.

Yorkshire Ambulance services initially believed the call out was a hoax but later added: “I believe that a patient was later found, and South Yorkshire Police led on this incident.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said they were not aware of any incident other than a football match.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice