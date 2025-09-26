Emergency sevices rushed to scene in Doncaster where a man in his 40s sadly died

Emergency sevices were seen being rushed to the scene of a busy Doncaster street on Wednesday, September 24.

An eye witness said: “Scene of crime officers were outside Costcutter in Edlington today.

"It was around 2-2.30pm they were there from and scene of crime van was spotted around 6pm.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers, alongside the ambulance service responded to reports of a man unconscious within a property on Edlington Lane on Wednesday 24 September.

“The man, aged in his 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His death isn’t being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”