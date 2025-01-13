Emergency services rushed to scene of serious incident in Doncaster where a man was assaulted and then hit by a vehicle
It is reported that a 29-year-old man was assaulted by a group of unknown men and was struck by a vehicle. It is further reported that the victim’s mobile phone was stolen.
Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries which are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.
The suspects had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival and investigation is underway to identify and locate them.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their enquiries is urged to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 109 of 10 January 2024.
You can access the online portal here: http://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../how-to-report-a.../ Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.