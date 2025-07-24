Emergency services rushed to scene after a road sweeper, truck and car were in collision

Officers were called to reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on Idle Bank near the Wroot junction in Epworth at around 4.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, 23 July).

It is reported that a road sweeper collided with the front of a recovery truck, resulting in a further collision with a beige Skoda.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to work safely, and no one is believed to have been injured as a result.

If you have any information please call 101.